Twitch is launching a discovery feed and other short-form video features

Twitch is finally rolling out a Discovery Feed, after years of complaints from its creators about the lack of growth opportunities for smaller streamers.



The company announced the Discovery Feed, along with a slew of other new features, during the weekend opening ceremony at TwitchCon Paris. The new features revolve around supporting short-form video content — although the platform’s bread and butter is livestreaming, most creators depend on promoting their content on YouTube Shorts and TikTok to drive viewers to their Twitch channel.



The Discovery Feed will be a scrollable vertical feed in the Twitch app that, like TikTok, algorithmically serves users clips from creators’ streams even when they aren’t live. Unlike TikTok and other short-form video platforms, Twitch made it clear that it isn’t prioritizing bite-sized content over streaming.

