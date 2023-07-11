EA to launch single-player Black Panther video game

EA (Electronic Arts) announced Monday that its new studio Cliffhanger Games is developing a third-person, single-player Black Panther game in a joint effort with Marvel Games.



Cliffhanger Games claims that the upcoming action-adventure game is designed to give fans of the superhero franchise the ability to explore the expansive world of Wakanda.



The development studio is led by Kevin Stephens, the former Monolith Productions studio head. Stephens noted in today’s announcement that it will give players “more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” he said in a statement.

