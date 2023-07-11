Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles

Snap announced that it is rolling out an integration with the link-in-bio tool Linktree to let people show off their work and other profiles on Snapchat. The social network is late to allow links in the profiles of creators. Until now, it only allowed brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators who are part of a special program — to include links.



Originally announced in April, the partnership will now allow anyone with a public profile to include links to their Linktree profile. Snap allows any user over 18 to create a public profile.

Snapchat users can head to their public profile, click on edit and select “Website or Linktree” to include their Linktree (or any other) URL. This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service.

