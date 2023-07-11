Google Calendar now allows users to take paid appointments

Google Calendar has launched a new feature that allows professionals or freelancers to allow their customers to book paid appointments.



This could be useful for people such as therapists or teachers providing time-based services.



The company has partnered with Stripe for the facility, so users will need to connect their Stripe account to Google Calendar to start accepting payments. Individual users or admins of a workspace account will be able to form their own cancellation and refund policies, but Google will have no role in that process.

