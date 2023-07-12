Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 02:40
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon&#39;s Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
3min
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

Tannourine, a village with its roots deeply entrenched in Aramaic-Syriac origin, holds the plural meaning of "small furnaces." Throughout history, this picturesque village has served as a sanctuary for the Maronites of Mount Lebanon.   

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes, Tannourine boasts diverse localities spanning significant altitudinal differences, offering visitors an exceptional experience.   

With its expansive cedar forests, ancient architectural marvels, and vibrant cultural festivities, Tannourine is a captivating destination for nature enthusiasts and history lovers.  

At the heart of Tannourine lies one of Lebanon's most extensive and deepest cedar forests, which embraces the village in its timeless embrace. This majestic forest, showcasing an impressive millennial heritage, provides a glimpse into the bygone eras with its Byzantine and Crusader churches nestled amidst the valleys.   

These architectural remnants stand as testaments to the village's rich history. Among the notable religious structures are the El-Saydeh Cathedral, the revered Saydet el-Azraa Church, the Mar Challita Crusader Church, and the historically significant Mar Antonios al-Kabir Monastery. 

Additionally, the medieval frescoes and the Roman aqueduct are captivating reminders of the village's architectural heritage.  

Tannourine's allure extends beyond its architectural treasures; it is blessed with a vibrant natural ecosystem where mountains and valleys seamlessly merge, creating a captivating panorama as far as the eye can see.   

The Tannourine Cedars Forest Nature Reserve, spanning over 600 hectares, is home to around 60,000 majestic cedar trees. These ancient sentinels witness the passage of time and provide a serene sanctuary for countless plant and animal species.   

The lush valleys of Tannourine enchant visitors with their cascading waterfalls and hidden natural caves, inviting explorers to immerse themselves in the beauty of their surroundings. The verdant vegetation and thriving orchards enhance the area's natural charm, painting a vivid tapestry of colors and scents.  

For outdoor enthusiasts, Tannourine offers an array of activities and hiking trails that showcase the region's stunning landscapes and give hikers an unforgettable journey, with a trail stretching from Bazaoun to Tannourine el-Fawqa, and another, from Tannourine el-Fawqa to Aaqoura. 

These trails offer hikers a chance to witness the breathtaking beauty of Tannourine's surroundings and immerse themselves in its natural splendor.  

Throughout the year, Tannourine comes alive with vibrant festivals and cultural celebrations, offering visitors an authentic rural experience. Whether exploring ancient ruins, hiking amidst majestic cedars, or partaking in local traditions, Tannourine promises an unforgettable journey into history and nature.
 

