Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

With designs as captivating as it gets, Lebanese designers are known for hopping on elegant and vibrant fashion trends, gracing the runaways of fashion capitals around the world, which, every year, gears up to welcome new garments that will be showcased on the world's best A-listers, celebrities, renowned figures, and royal elites.As the fashion world gears up to welcome the fall and winter of 2023 – 2024, Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Chakra, Tony Ward, Georges Hobeika, and Rami Kadi, have showcased their intricate designs, ranging from splendid colors, grand silhouettes, and breathtaking details.Here is a look at Lebanese designer's fall and winter 2023 – 2024 haute couture collections:Elie Saab's autumn and winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection takes the audience to a distant past with imaginary, cinematic muses, and the power of femininity and masculinity, in a collection called "A Glamour of Yore."Zuhair Murad defies the "natural inclination" with vigorous and saturated colours while embracing the elegant black, creating gorgeous looks infused by the nocturnal realm.Georges Chakra's fall and winter 2023-2024 couture collection is a testament reflected by gold to embark on a path for self-expression and redefine beauty and power.Under the "Under My Skin" theme, Tony Ward's couture fall and winter 2023-24 collection showcases cut-outs, swollen collars, sleeves, and voluminous cover-ups that expose the skin with "layers of fabric intertwined.”"UN RÊVE" (a dream), the fall 2023 couture collection, is an ode to the power of dreams, as Georges Hobeika imagines poetic and colourful panoramas illustrated with garments reflecting self-confidence, femininity, and sophisticated ornaments.Rami Kadi's couture collection for fall-winter 2023-24, "Film Noir," is a tribute to the old Hollywood era with its irreplaceable charm, blending embroidery, beading, and geometric lines across the designs.