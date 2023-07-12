Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers&#39; couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

With designs as captivating as it gets, Lebanese designers are known for hopping on elegant and vibrant fashion trends, gracing the runaways of fashion capitals around the world, which, every year, gears up to welcome new garments that will be showcased on the world's best A-listers, celebrities, renowned figures, and royal elites.  

As the fashion world gears up to welcome the fall and winter of 2023 – 2024, Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Chakra, Tony Ward, Georges Hobeika, and Rami Kadi, have showcased their intricate designs, ranging from splendid colors, grand silhouettes, and breathtaking details.  

Here is a look at Lebanese designer's fall and winter 2023 – 2024 haute couture collections:  

Elie Saab  

Elie Saab's autumn and winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection takes the audience to a distant past with imaginary, cinematic muses, and the power of femininity and masculinity, in a collection called "A Glamour of Yore."  


Zuhair Murad  

Zuhair Murad defies the "natural inclination" with vigorous and saturated colours while embracing the elegant black, creating gorgeous looks infused by the nocturnal realm.  


Georges Chakra  

Georges Chakra's fall and winter 2023-2024 couture collection is a testament reflected by gold to embark on a path for self-expression and redefine beauty and power.  


Tony Ward  

Under the "Under My Skin" theme, Tony Ward's couture fall and winter 2023-24 collection showcases cut-outs, swollen collars, sleeves, and voluminous cover-ups that expose the skin with "layers of fabric intertwined.” 


Georges Hobeika  

"UN RÊVE" (a dream), the fall 2023 couture collection, is an ode to the power of dreams, as Georges Hobeika imagines poetic and colourful panoramas illustrated with garments reflecting self-confidence, femininity, and sophisticated ornaments.  


Rami Kadi  

Rami Kadi's couture collection for fall-winter 2023-24, "Film Noir," is a tribute to the old Hollywood era with its irreplaceable charm, blending embroidery, beading, and geometric lines across the designs.  

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Fashion

Designers

Lebanese

Trends

Runaway

Garments

Elie Saab

Zuhair Murad

Georges Chakra

Tony Ward

Georges Hobeika

Rami Kadi

LBCI Next
Canadian regulatory authority investigates Nike over forced labor
Dinosaur skeletons up for auction in New York
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

The Philippines allows the screening of the film "Barbie" with conditions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:12

NASA celebrates first anniversary of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:04

Unraveling the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:21

Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More