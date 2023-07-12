Canadian regulatory authority investigates Nike over forced labor

Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canadian regulatory authority investigates Nike over forced labor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Canadian regulatory authority investigates Nike over forced labor

A Canadian regulatory body announced Tuesday that it is investigating sports giant Nike and mining company Dynasty Gold to determine whether they were involved in forced labor of the Uyghur minority in China.

The Canadian Ombudsman said in a statement that the two companies "are alleged to own or have had supply chains or operations in the People's Republic of China that are identified as using or benefiting from Uyghur forced labor."

The investigations were announced after a coalition composed of 28 civil society organizations filed complaints in June last year about the overseas activities of the two companies.

It is suspected that the Canadian branch of Nike established "supply relationships with Chinese companies that have been identified as using or benefiting from Uyghur forced labor. Nike affirms that it no longer has ties with these companies and has provided information about its due diligence practices," according to the statement.

The second investigation, targeting Dynasty Gold, suggests that the company "benefited from the use of Uyghurs for forced labor in a mine in China where it owns a majority stake."

The statement clarified that Dynasty Gold's response "is that it does not have operational control over the mine and that these allegations emerged after it left the area."

The majority of Uyghurs are from China's Xinjiang province, where the government is accused of detaining more than a million of them and other Muslim minorities in a repressive campaign that human rights groups say includes "crimes against humanity."

China vehemently denies allegations of imposing forced labor on Uyghurs in Xinjiang, stating that training programs, work plans, and improved education have helped eradicate extremism in the region.

Last April, the French prosecutor dismissed a case related to a complaint filed against the fashion groups Uniqlo and Inditex, accusing them of exploiting Uyghur forced labor.

A new complaint was filed last May.
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Nike

Canadian

Authorities

Investigates

Over

Forced

Labor

Uyghur

China

Minority

LBCI Next
Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on China cast shadow over Meta’s VR quest

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04

Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-04

Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

The Philippines allows the screening of the film "Barbie" with conditions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:12

NASA celebrates first anniversary of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:04

Unraveling the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:21

Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More