Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature

2023-07-12 | 06:21
Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature
Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature

Google released the Android 14 Beta 4 on Tuesday as the company prepares for the final release of the operating system update. The new version mostly includes bug fixes but also introduces a nifty feature to make unlocking easier.

The Beta 4 has a new “auto-confirm unlock” feature in settings, which unlocks the phone automatically once you dial in the correct PIN of six digits or more. Previously, you had to tap enter to confirm after keying in the PIN code. In the settings menu, Google warns that auto-unlocking is a “slightly less secure” method than having to confirm the action.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/11/android-14s-fourth-beta-version-brings-auto-confirm-unlock-feature/
 

Variety and Tech

Google

Android 14

Beta

Update

