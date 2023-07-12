News
Android 14's fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Android 14’s fourth beta version brings auto-confirm unlock feature
Google released the Android 14 Beta 4 on Tuesday as the company prepares for the final release of the operating system update. The new version mostly includes bug fixes but also introduces a nifty feature to make unlocking easier.
The Beta 4 has a new “auto-confirm unlock” feature in settings, which unlocks the phone automatically once you dial in the correct PIN of six digits or more. Previously, you had to tap enter to confirm after keying in the PIN code. In the settings menu, Google warns that auto-unlocking is a “slightly less secure” method than having to confirm the action.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/11/android-14s-fourth-beta-version-brings-auto-confirm-unlock-feature/
Variety and Tech
Google
Android 14
Beta
Update
Next
Unraveling the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Canadian regulatory authority investigates Nike over forced labor
Previous
