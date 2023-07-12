NASA celebrates first anniversary of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

2023-07-12 | 07:12
NASA celebrates first anniversary of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope
NASA celebrates first anniversary of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA to release a new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope on Wednesday, exactly one year after its groundbreaking first images of the universe amazed the world.

On July 12, 2022, NASA unveiled colorful images of galaxy clusters and nebulas, the first ever captured by its new space telescope. These images marked the beginning of the scientific operations of the telescope, which is a technological masterpiece situated 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

NASA has not provided any details about the nature of the new image being released on its first anniversary. It announced that a video highlighting the discoveries of the past year will be broadcasted online, along with various local activities held throughout the United States.

James Webb has astounded astronomers with its precise images, unparalleled since the start of its mission a year ago. It has observed the farthest known galaxy, measured the temperature of distant rocky planets for the first time, and observed young stars and black holes.

James Webb has significantly expanded our knowledge of the universe, and numerous scientific studies have been based on its observations.

One of the main missions of the James Webb Telescope is to explore the early stages of the universe while also focusing on studying exoplanets beyond our solar system. It is expected to contribute to a better understanding of star formation and their life cycles.

In addition to its scientific achievements, James Webb has brought stunning images to the general public. In October, the telescope unveiled its first image of the "Pillars of Creation," which depict massive columns of gas and dust teeming with stars in the Eagle Nebula, located 6,500 light-years away from Earth.

The James Webb Telescope was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket at the end of 2021, following a long journey initiated by NASA more than three decades ago. It succeeds the Hubble Space Telescope, which is still in service.

James Webb stands out from its predecessor with its advanced monitoring technology. While the Hubble Telescope operates in visible light, James Webb explores invisible wavelengths, including mid-infrared and near-infrared rays, emitted by celestial bodies, stars, humans, and flowers. This enables it to detect much fainter lights and provides it with a much clearer vision.

With enough fuel to continue its mission for 20 years, James Webb is expected to achieve even more astonishing discoveries in the years to come.
 
AFP

