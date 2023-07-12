Astranis will launch a dedicated internet satellite for the Philippines next year

Space-based internet startup Astranis inked a new deal to launch and operate a dedicated satellite for the Philippines, which will provide enough bandwidth to connect up to 2 million people.



Astranis is partnering with satellite services provider Orbits Corp, which will buy the capacity with its sister company HTechCorp., a Philippine internet service provider (ISP). The companies did not disclose the financial details of the contract.



Astranis CEO John Gedmark said in a blog post that the Philippines is a uniquely challenging country to cover with traditional connectivity technologies, like fiber or microwave towers.

Read the full story at: