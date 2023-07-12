News
You can now use your Meta avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 09:12
You can now use your Meta avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger
Meta announced on Wednesday that users can now use their avatars to answer and make video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The company says the new functionality will allow users to take part in video calls in instances where they’re not camera-ready. The result is an animated video call where you and your friends are looking and talking to each other, without actually seeing each other.
“We’ve all been there: A call comes in but your hair looks like a hot mess,” Meta wrote in a blog post. “Or you’ve just been bawling your eyes out while re-watching From Scratch. Sometimes, we’re just not camera-ready. Wouldn’t it be great if there were a third option between camera-off and camera-on to let you feel a little more present on the call? Cue your Meta Avatar.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/11/you-can-now-use-your-meta-avatar-to-answer-video-calls-on-instagram-and-messenger/
Variety and Tech
Meta
Avatar
Video Calls
Instagram
Messenger
