Chinese hackers raided US government email accounts by exploiting Microsoft cloud bug

Chinese hackers exploited a flaw in Microsoft’s cloud email service to gain access to the email accounts of US government employees, the technology giant has confirmed.



The hacking group, tracked as Storm-0558, compromised approximately 25 email accounts, including government agencies, as well as related consumer accounts linked to individuals associated with these organizations, according to Microsoft. “Storm” is a nickname used by Microsoft to track hacking groups that are new, emerging or “in development.”



Microsoft has not identified the government agencies targeted by Storm-0558. However, Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, confirmed to TechCrunch that US government agencies were affected.

