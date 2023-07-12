News
Chinese hackers raided US government email accounts by exploiting Microsoft cloud bug
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12 | 09:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese hackers raided US government email accounts by exploiting Microsoft cloud bug
Chinese hackers exploited a flaw in Microsoft’s cloud email service to gain access to the email accounts of US government employees, the technology giant has confirmed.
The hacking group, tracked as Storm-0558, compromised approximately 25 email accounts, including government agencies, as well as related consumer accounts linked to individuals associated with these organizations, according to Microsoft. “Storm” is a nickname used by Microsoft to track hacking groups that are new, emerging or “in development.”
Microsoft has not identified the government agencies targeted by Storm-0558. However, Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, confirmed to TechCrunch that US government agencies were affected.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/12/chinese-hackers-us-government-microsoft-email/
Variety and Tech
Chinese
Hackers
US
Raided
Government
Email
Exploiting
Microsoft
Bug
