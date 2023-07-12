Google TV adds The Roku Channel to its free, streaming TV lineup

The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Roku announced Wednesday. The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel can now be downloaded through the Google Play Store.



Starting today, users have access to over 80,000 new titles and more than 350 live TV channels for free. This includes titles like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” “The Great American Baking Show” and more, as well as linear channels ranging from news, sports, entertainment and Spanish language programming, among others.



The Roku Channel recently launched 14 new FAST channels featuring Warner Bros. content, including HBO’s “Westworld,” “The Nevers” and “Raised by Wolves.” Additionally, the Roku Channel will broadcast Formula E races in 2024.

