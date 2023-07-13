News
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
2023-07-13 | 03:34
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
The Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar revealed the number of tourists and expatriates who have arrived in Lebanon to date, stating that since the beginning of June until now, approximately 700,000 visitors have entered Lebanon.
He said that in recent days alone, 112 planes landed at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.
"If we continue at the same pace until the end of August, we will exceed two million tourists. Reaching this number means we have surpassed 4.5 million visitors, including two million tourists, while the rest are Lebanese expatriates," the Tourism Minister expressed.
He added that the cash mass this year will exceed the $9 billion estimated last year, which will help drive the economy in the country.
In his speech during the announcement of the Ghalboun International Festival's program, taking place between August 3 and 6, 2023, Nassar emphasized the need to encourage the establishment of guest houses, as this sector serves as an alternative to many tourist sectors that attract tourists from abroad.
He reiterated that hand in hand, they can turn darkness into light and ignite a candle to illuminate the dark tunnel we are currently experiencing. He hoped this candle would soon reach every town in the Jbeil District.
He concluded: "Ghalboun deserves attention because it is a model town that is developed in terms of tourism, environment, and agriculture, and through which all the villages and towns of the district went on to follow in its footsteps."
