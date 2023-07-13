News
Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13 | 03:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence
Elon Musk announced on Wednesday the launch of a new company specializing in artificial intelligence, with details expected to be revealed on Friday.
The startup, referred to on its website, aims to "understand the true nature of the universe," without providing further details.
Elon Musk clarified on Twitter that "XAI" aims to "understand reality." The company's website announced a question and answer session on Friday via Twitter to discuss the company's goals and details about it.
XAI was officially founded in Nevada in March, according to the company's registration in the state. However, it indicates that its technical team is based in the San Francisco area of California. Elon Musk was listed as its director upon registration.
Several months ago, the billionaire admitted that he had purchased a large quantity of graphics processing units (GPUs) necessary for developing artificial intelligence software, without specifying his intentions for them.
Officials from the company stated on the website, "We are a separate company from X Corp, which operates Twitter, but we will work closely with X, Tesla, and other companies to make progress in our work."
The XAI team, led by Elon Musk, consists of renowned specialists in artificial intelligence, some of whom previously worked for OpenAI, the creators of the "GPT" or "Google" or "Microsoft."
In an interview with Fox News in April, Musk stated his intention to "create a third option" among the prominent companies in the field of artificial intelligence (Microsoft/OpenAI and Google).
AFP
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
Launches
New
Company
Specializing
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Startup
Website
XAI
OpenAI
Microsoft
Google
