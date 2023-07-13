Google launches Cool, the competitor to ChatGPT, in about 50 countries

Variety and Tech
2023-07-13 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Google launches Cool, the competitor to ChatGPT, in about 50 countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Google launches Cool, the competitor to ChatGPT, in about 50 countries

Google launched its "Cool Chat" AI program on Thursday, which competes with "ChatGPT," in about fifty countries, including Brazil and European Union countries, after previously refraining from doing so for regulatory reasons.

The "Chat" program is now available in most countries around the world and in the "most widely used languages," according to Google, which introduced this program in February as a response to "ChatGPT" developed by OpenAI, primarily funded by Microsoft.

Google stated, "We have proactively worked with experts and regulatory authorities to expand the program's usage."

The delayed launch of "Chat" in European Union countries was interpreted as a precautionary measure by Google in the face of Brussels' desire to regulate artificial intelligence algorithms, which raise concerns about privacy, misinformation, and respect for intellectual property.

Alphabet (Google's parent company) launched a campaign against a plan to regulate online content in Brazil last spring.

Previously available in only three languages, namely English, Japanese, and Korean, "Chat" is now capable of generating content in about forty languages, including Arabic, German, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Hindi, according to Google.

This program provides its responses in an oral, professional, or informal style, and can even extract information from a given image.

"Cool Chat" also allows for continuing old conversations with artificial intelligence, a feature that was originally available in "ChatGPT."

Since its launch in November 2022, chatbots presented as an alternative to traditional online search have achieved significant success with "ChatGPT."
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Google

Launches

Cool

Chat

AI

Program

ChatGPT

Competitor

50 Countries

LBCI Next
Scientists believe that climate change is causing the oceans to change color
Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:22

Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Gmail brings in Calendly-style availability sharing from Google Calendar

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Google Calendar now allows users to take paid appointments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:35

United Nations: Ending AIDS is still possible by 2030

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:22

Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:20

Security flaws in Honeywell devices could be used to disrupt critical industries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:41

Advancing sustainable urban development: UN-Habitat collaborates for new initiatives in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-11

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More