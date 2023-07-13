Google launches Cool, the competitor to ChatGPT, in about 50 countries

Google launched its "Cool Chat" AI program on Thursday, which competes with "ChatGPT," in about fifty countries, including Brazil and European Union countries, after previously refraining from doing so for regulatory reasons.



The "Chat" program is now available in most countries around the world and in the "most widely used languages," according to Google, which introduced this program in February as a response to "ChatGPT" developed by OpenAI, primarily funded by Microsoft.



Google stated, "We have proactively worked with experts and regulatory authorities to expand the program's usage."



The delayed launch of "Chat" in European Union countries was interpreted as a precautionary measure by Google in the face of Brussels' desire to regulate artificial intelligence algorithms, which raise concerns about privacy, misinformation, and respect for intellectual property.



Alphabet (Google's parent company) launched a campaign against a plan to regulate online content in Brazil last spring.



Previously available in only three languages, namely English, Japanese, and Korean, "Chat" is now capable of generating content in about forty languages, including Arabic, German, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Hindi, according to Google.



This program provides its responses in an oral, professional, or informal style, and can even extract information from a given image.



"Cool Chat" also allows for continuing old conversations with artificial intelligence, a feature that was originally available in "ChatGPT."



Since its launch in November 2022, chatbots presented as an alternative to traditional online search have achieved significant success with "ChatGPT."

AFP