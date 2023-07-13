Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17

2023-07-13 | 07:28
Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17
Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17

Apple released its first set of public beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma on Wednesday. With these releases, the company introduced new features such as full-page screenshots, bilingual Siri, and better SMS sorting for dual-SIM users.

The Cupertino-based company has added support for bilingual queries to Siri starting with select Indic languages. This means users will be able to ask queries to Siri by mixing English and Hindi. Additionally, users can mix English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi. Apple is late to the game as Google Assitant got multilingual support in 2018 and Amazon launched multilingual support in 2019. This is especially useful for India-based users as they speak a mix of languages in daily conversations.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/12/apple-introduces-bilingual-siri-and-a-full-page-screenshot-feature-with-ios-17/
 

Variety and Tech

Apple

IOS 17

Screenshots

Bilingual

Siri

SMS

Dual-SIM

