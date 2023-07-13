Hollywood actors go on strike after they find studio proposals 'insulting'

Variety and Tech
2023-07-13 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hollywood actors go on strike after they find studio proposals &#39;insulting&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Hollywood actors go on strike after they find studio proposals 'insulting'

Hollywood actors are heading towards a strike after negotiations between major US studios and the actors' union failed, with the union describing the production companies' proposals regarding wages as "insulting."

The actors' union stated that "after over four weeks of negotiations," the previous agreement expired on Wednesday midnight without reaching any new agreement.

The positions of the union are far from those expressed by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which includes prominent studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, and digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon, and Apple.

The actors' union, representing 160,000 actors and workers in television and film, stated in a statement that the AMPTP's responses to the union's key proposals were insulting and did not respect what they have achieved for this sector. It added, "Employers have refused to meaningfully address some issues while showing disregard towards us in other matters."

The union's office is expected to endorse the start of the actors' strike on Thursday.

The negotiation deadline was extended for ten days until Wednesday midnight Los Angeles time, while the final day of negotiations witnessed the arrival of a mediator sent by the US government at the last minute.

If the actors decide to strike, they will join the already striking screenwriters since the beginning of May. Hollywood will witness a dual protest movement, the first in Hollywood since 1960.

Both actors and screenwriters demand better wages in the face of recorded inflation and guarantees in case their work is affected by the use of artificial intelligence programs.

If the actors go on strike, it will deal a heavy blow to studio executives and streaming platforms.

Since May, the few production teams that decided to begin shooting their works relied on completed scripts in the spring without the possibility of making any modifications. Among them is the new installment of "The Lord of the Rings" series funded by Amazon. However, shooting works will not be possible without actors.

Only some talk shows and reality TV programs may continue airing.

Emmys in Jeopardy -
The actors' absence on the red carpet will leave a significant void. The Comic-Con International, the world's largest convention for fans of popular culture characters, may take place next week in San Diego in the absence of stars.

Disney clarified that the release of its new film "Jungle Cruise" would be turned into a "special event" this weekend if the actors resort to a strike.

The potential actors' strike would put the Primetime Emmy Awards, equivalent to the Oscars in television, scheduled for September 18, at risk. The organizers of this event are already considering postponing it to November or even the following year, according to American media reports.

On Wednesday evening, the major nominations for these awards, considered the television equivalent of the Oscars, were announced.

The series "Succession," provided by HBO, which depicts the story of a powerful family torn apart by conflicts and disputes over controlling a media empire, topped the list with 27 nominations.

"The Crown," which received 24 nominations, and "The White Lotus," with 23 nominations, both from HBO, are among the prominent competing series alongside "Succession."

The last major demand movement in Hollywood occurred in 2007-2008 when screenwriters went on strike, leading to the paralysis of the audiovisual sector in the United States, resulting in losses of billions of dollars due to the protests that lasted for 100 days.

Existential Crisis -
The dual protest movement will be an indication that Hollywood is currently facing an existential crisis. In late June, hundreds of prominent actors, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Ben Stiller, signed a letter stating that the film industry is facing an "unprecedented turning point."

The emergence of streaming platforms about ten years ago led to a decrease in the wages that actors receive for each rerun of their films or series.

Without this essential income that helps workers in the film industry sustain themselves during the downtime between jobs, many cinema workers, not just actors or writers, affirm that their profession is unstable.

The recent rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, which Disney recently used to compose the opening theme for the series "Secret Invasion," only exacerbates the problem.

The unions of screenwriters, directors, and many professions in the film industry have shown a unified stance in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The unions emphasized that "what is happening is not a battle waged by actors against studios but a battle concerning workers in various film professions who are uniting to prevent major companies from undermining the conditions they have fought for over the decades."
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Hollywood

Actors

Strike

After

Negotiations

Actors

Insulting

Studio

Proposals

LBCI Next
Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17
Scientists create a new technique to monitor chemical details of atoms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01

Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-19

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-14

French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:13

China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:17

HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:15

Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:12

HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
World News
08:53

Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
02:11

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:34

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More