Advancing sustainable urban development: UN-Habitat collaborates for new initiatives in Beirut

2023-07-13 | 07:41
Advancing sustainable urban development: UN-Habitat collaborates for new initiatives in Beirut
1min
Advancing sustainable urban development: UN-Habitat collaborates for new initiatives in Beirut

UN-Habitat took a step towards advancing its vision of sustainable urban development in Beirut, as the agency signed Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rebirth Beirut, a Lebanese non-governmental organization, to bolster the urban recovery and sustainable development of the city. 

The MoU sets the stage for collaborative efforts between UN-Habitat and Rebirth Beirut to identify and implement initiatives that will enhance Beirut's urban environment for the betterment of its community while promoting an urban cultural agenda.  

Through a series of initiatives, the joint work will advocate for a vital role in the country's future recovery and development.

Taina Christiansen, Head of the UN-Habitat Lebanon Country Programme, expressed delight about the partnership, commending the organization's notable contributions to Beirut's urban recovery efforts and revitalizing the urban cultural scene.  

Christiansen emphasized UN-Habitat's commitment to maximizing the impact of the joint partnership, which will significantly contribute to the critical recovery of Lebanese cities, mainly Beirut. 

Since its establishment, UN-Habitat Lebanon has effectively collaborated with partners and urban planning stakeholders at the community, national, and international levels. The agency has been instrumental in developing and implementing programs and interventions throughout the country to create inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements.
 

