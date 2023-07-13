Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs

2023-07-13 | 08:22
Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs
Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs

Google has updated its mobile software marketplace policy to allow application developers to integrate digital assets like NFTs into their games through its Play app store, the company’s group product manager Joseph Mills announced on Wednesday.

As part of the policy update, Mills stated that apps must be “transparent with users about tokenized digital assets” and developers can’t “promote or glamorize any potential earning from playing or trading activities.”

Apps that aren’t in line with Google Play’s Real-Money Gambling, Games and Contests policy or fit eligibility requirements also can’t accept money for chances to win assets, including NFTs. “This includes, but is not limited to, offering mechanisms to receive randomized blockchain-based items from a purchase such as ‘loot boxes,’” Mills said.
 
Read the full story at:

Download now the LBCI mobile app
