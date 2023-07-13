Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool

Variety and Tech
2023-07-13 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool

Stability AI, the startup behind the image-generating model Stable Diffusion, is launching a new service that turns sketches into images.

The sketch-to-image service, Stable Doodle, leverages the latest Stable Diffusion model to analyze the outline of a sketch and generate a “visually pleasing” artistic rendition of it. It’s available starting today through ClipDrop, a platform Stability acquired in March through its purchase of Init ML, an AI startup founded by ex-Googlers,

“Stable Doodle is geared toward both professionals and novices, regardless of their familiarity with AI tools,” Stability AI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch via email. “With Stable Doodle, anyone with basic drawing skills and online access can generate high-quality original images in seconds.”
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Stability

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Release

Stable

Doodle

Sketch

Image

Tool

LBCI Next
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
After a worrying decline in 2022, consumer spending on apps returns to record growth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23

Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:13

China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:17

HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:15

Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:12

HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
World News
08:53

Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
02:11

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:34

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More