News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13 | 09:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool
Stability AI, the startup behind the image-generating model Stable Diffusion, is launching a new service that turns sketches into images.
The sketch-to-image service, Stable Doodle, leverages the latest Stable Diffusion model to analyze the outline of a sketch and generate a “visually pleasing” artistic rendition of it. It’s available starting today through ClipDrop, a platform Stability acquired in March through its purchase of Init ML, an AI startup founded by ex-Googlers,
“Stable Doodle is geared toward both professionals and novices, regardless of their familiarity with AI tools,” Stability AI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch via email. “With Stable Doodle, anyone with basic drawing skills and online access can generate high-quality original images in seconds.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/13/stability-ai-releases-stable-doodle-a-sketch-to-image-tool/
Variety and Tech
Stability
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Release
Stable
Doodle
Sketch
Image
Tool
Next
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
After a worrying decline in 2022, consumer spending on apps returns to record growth
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:13
China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime
Variety and Tech
10:13
China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime
0
Variety and Tech
09:17
HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations
Variety and Tech
09:17
HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations
0
Variety and Tech
09:15
Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts
Variety and Tech
09:15
Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts
0
Variety and Tech
09:12
HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech
Variety and Tech
09:12
HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
0
World News
08:53
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
World News
08:53
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
2
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
3
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
4
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
5
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
7
World News
02:11
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
World News
02:11
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
8
Variety and Tech
03:34
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
Variety and Tech
03:34
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More