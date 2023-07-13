Stability AI releases Stable Doodle, a sketch-to-image tool

Stability AI, the startup behind the image-generating model Stable Diffusion, is launching a new service that turns sketches into images.



The sketch-to-image service, Stable Doodle, leverages the latest Stable Diffusion model to analyze the outline of a sketch and generate a “visually pleasing” artistic rendition of it. It’s available starting today through ClipDrop, a platform Stability acquired in March through its purchase of Init ML, an AI startup founded by ex-Googlers,



“Stable Doodle is geared toward both professionals and novices, regardless of their familiarity with AI tools,” Stability AI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch via email. “With Stable Doodle, anyone with basic drawing skills and online access can generate high-quality original images in seconds.”

