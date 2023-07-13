HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech

Virginia-based HawkEye 360 has closed $58 million in new funding, the latest sign that investor appetite for defense-heavy startups is nowhere close to slowing down.



HawkEye operates a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit that collect radio frequency emissions. It can detect, characterize and geolocate these signals, including those from radar systems, some satellite devices, and VHF marine radios. It sells a suite of RF geospatial intelligence products to defense and commercial customers, including maritime and telecommunications companies.



HawkEye currently has 21 satellites in orbit, which it launches in clusters of three. The most recent cluster, called Cluster 7, launched to orbit in April. The company has landed contracts for RF intelligence from the US government, including the National Reconnaissance Office, the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control program, and allied nations. Earlier this week, HawkEye announced a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia for a pilot program providing marine domain awareness to monitor illegal and unregulated fishing.

