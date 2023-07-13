Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

2023-07-13 | 09:15
Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts
Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads, has been off to a great start as it gained 100 million sign-ups within five days of the launch. But with its absence in the EU, some AI-powered content generator apps are trying to gain the advantage of the situation.

Today, Apple removed one of the biggest gainers —  an app called “Threads for Insta” developed by SocialKit TLD. It was a content generator, which let you make posts through AI-powered models. The app was in the top charts in the social media category in countries like Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands before Apple removed it from the App Store. Germany-based developer duo Mysk first pointed out that this app is climbing charts in many countries. Mysk noted that Apple also suspended the developer account of SocialKit TLD and all the apps made by them.
 
