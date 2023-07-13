HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

The 2023 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Wednesday, with HBO and Max earning the most nominations and Netflix trailing closely behind. HBO/Max nabbed 127 Emmy nominations, marking the 21st time that it has surpassed all networks and streaming services in a single year.



Notably, HBO’s “Succession” had a record-breaking total, receiving 27 noms. Last year, “Succession” was the most nominated show of 2022 with 25 nominations and took home four wins. Overall, the show has won 13 Emmys. The hit drama series wrapped up its fourth and final season in May.

