China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime

2023-07-13 | 10:13
China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime
0min
China unveils provisional rules for generative AI, including a licensing regime

As the use cases of generative AI see explosive adaption, China has taken a leading role in defining how the rapidly changing technology should be used, including a licensing regime for service providers.

On Thursday, China’s top cyberspace regulator unveiled a set of provisional rules to govern generative AI services, including API providers, that serve China-based users.

The question then is if China’s quick response to rein in generative AI and its stringent rules will stifle innovation. The policymakers are well aware of the concern, stressing in the document that the rules aim to “balance development and security.”
 
Read the full story at:

