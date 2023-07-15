A caffeine-rich beverage harmful to children causes stir in the United States

A new beverage that has been eagerly consumed by children in the United States since it was launched by several YouTube celebrities is raising concerns among experts due to its very high caffeine content.



American YouTube stars Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI introduced "Prime" drink in 2022, and its first variation, "Prime Hydration," did not contain caffeine.



However, a second variation called "Prime Energy" was released this year. One can of this beverage contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, significantly more than the 30 milligrams in a can of Coca-Cola and the 80 milligrams in a can of Red Bull.



The internet stars appeared in a video at the product launch, playing video games or table tennis. At first, they were depicted as being very slow and unenthusiastic, but after consuming the beverage, they became actively energetic.



As a result, social media platform TikTok is flooded with videos of children proudly displaying the famous cans while dancing to music and chanting, "We got Prime, boys!"



However, health experts caution against children consuming caffeine. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry emphasizes that children under 12 should not consume caffeine at all. For those aged 12 to 18, a maximum daily intake of 100 milligrams, equivalent to half a can of "Prime Energy," is recommended.



In addition to causing insomnia, anxiety, or headaches, excessive caffeine intake can lead to vomiting, increased blood pressure, and heart rhythm problems, according to the academy. Some individuals may be more sensitive to the effects of caffeine than others.





Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who decided to address this issue in a statement this week, noted that "this product targets a specific market: children under 18."



"Prime Energy" offers attractive flavors for young consumers, including orange, mango, wild berry, watermelon, and others.



Schumer stated that the caffeine levels in this beverage are "very high for a child's body." He noted in his statement that it has become popular because it has become a symbol of social status influenced by social media, and children are imitating it at any cost.



Schumer further revealed that he sent a letter to the head of the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is responsible for food health standards, requesting an investigation into the levels of caffeine present and the marketing strategy employed.



The agency responded this week, confirming that they are examining the "concerns" raised by the senator and will respond directly to him.



A spokesperson for the FDA urged "responsible individuals and families" to read the product label before giving it to their children.



The product label contains a timid statement indicating that it is not recommended for individuals under the age of 18.



The FDA, which has previously issued warnings against companies marketing alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, reminded that adults, in general, can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily without harmful effects, equivalent to four to five cups of coffee.





Logan Paul partially responded to the controversy through a video published on social media on Thursday.



He expressed his disapproval of media reports that claimed Canada had withdrawn "Prime Energy" from the market, while in reality, the action targeted illegal imports, as the company's products are not officially distributed there.



He affirmed in the video that "Prime" complies with the rules set by regulatory authorities in each country.



He was not surprised that his product was targeted "by major entities and even the US government... Because through the use of social media, we launched an incredibly innovative drink that is snatching market shares from major companies on this planet!"



The energy drink market is thriving and growing, with supermarket shelves in the United States filled with various brands.



In its first year, "Prime" beverages generated $250 million in sales, as Logan Paul stated in a previous interview.







