Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

Jezzine, a picturesque village in South Lebanon, holds a secret whispered by ancient civilizations. Today, it has emerged as the premier summer destination in the region, boasting a rich tapestry of culture, natural beauty, and renowned cutlery craftsmanship.

The allure of Jezzine lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes but also in its architectural marvels. The Ottoman-style municipal palace, known as the Serhal Palace, is a testament to the town's wealthy past, offering visitors a glimpse into history. 

The town's churches and convents, some dating back to the eighteenth century, add a touch of spiritual grandeur to the surroundings. Among them, the Mar Antonios convent, and the Mar Maroun church, are architectural gems that mesmerize with their timeless beauty. 

Jezzine's natural heritage is equally captivating, enticing visitors with its majestic waterfalls and lush pine forests. The village's deep valleys are home to awe-inspiring 70-meter-high waterfalls, creating a mesmerizing spectacle of cascading waters. 

Below lies one of the most extensive pine forests in the Mediterranean basin, inviting nature enthusiasts to explore its verdant trails and revel in the serenity of the surroundings.

As visitors meander through Jezzine's old paved souk, a vibrant hub of activity, they are greeted by the skilled hands of local cutlery artisans. 

These craftsmen have been honing their trade for over two centuries, producing exquisite cutlery with bird-shaped handles, a trademark of Jezzine's heritage.

The town truly comes alive during the Jezzine Summer Festival, offering diverse cultural events, music, and traditional performances that showcase the rich tapestry of Lebanese heritage.

For those seeking adventure, Jezzine presents an opportunity to explore its natural wonders through hiking trails, including the section between Jezzine and Aaitanit and Niha (Shouf) and Jezzine.

Jezzine, a fusion of history, nature, craftsmanship, and vibrant cultural festivities, promises an unforgettable experience for travelers seeking to unravel the secrets of South Lebanon's hidden gem.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Ahla Bhal Talleh

Summer

Tourism

Village

Tourist

Lebanese

History

Heritage

Nature

Jezzine

LBCI Next
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Russia lands shares for Danone and Carlsberg
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:58

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:54

Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:19

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More