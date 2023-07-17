Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

Jezzine, a picturesque village in South Lebanon, holds a secret whispered by ancient civilizations. Today, it has emerged as the premier summer destination in the region, boasting a rich tapestry of culture, natural beauty, and renowned cutlery craftsmanship.The allure of Jezzine lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes but also in its architectural marvels. The Ottoman-style municipal palace, known as the Serhal Palace, is a testament to the town's wealthy past, offering visitors a glimpse into history.The town's churches and convents, some dating back to the eighteenth century, add a touch of spiritual grandeur to the surroundings. Among them, the Mar Antonios convent, and the Mar Maroun church, are architectural gems that mesmerize with their timeless beauty.Jezzine's natural heritage is equally captivating, enticing visitors with its majestic waterfalls and lush pine forests. The village's deep valleys are home to awe-inspiring 70-meter-high waterfalls, creating a mesmerizing spectacle of cascading waters.Below lies one of the most extensive pine forests in the Mediterranean basin, inviting nature enthusiasts to explore its verdant trails and revel in the serenity of the surroundings.As visitors meander through Jezzine's old paved souk, a vibrant hub of activity, they are greeted by the skilled hands of local cutlery artisans.These craftsmen have been honing their trade for over two centuries, producing exquisite cutlery with bird-shaped handles, a trademark of Jezzine's heritage.The town truly comes alive during the Jezzine Summer Festival, offering diverse cultural events, music, and traditional performances that showcase the rich tapestry of Lebanese heritage.For those seeking adventure, Jezzine presents an opportunity to explore its natural wonders through hiking trails, including the section between Jezzine and Aaitanit and Niha (Shouf) and Jezzine.Jezzine, a fusion of history, nature, craftsmanship, and vibrant cultural festivities, promises an unforgettable experience for travelers seeking to unravel the secrets of South Lebanon's hidden gem.