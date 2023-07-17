Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being stranded at sea for two months in the Pacific Ocean. They managed to survive by drinking rainwater and eating raw fish.



Tim Shacklock and his dog Bella set sail on a boat from the coastal city of La Paz, Mexico, in April, with plans to cover a distance of six thousand kilometers before reaching French Polynesia.



However, they soon found themselves trapped in the Pacific Ocean when violent waves damaged their boat and disabled their electronic devices.



Tim Shacklock, 51 years old, said in a video obtained by Australian news agency Nine News that he feels "very healthy" despite having consumed little food and water.



In a separate video obtained by Nine News, he explained, "I have been through an extremely tough ordeal at sea."



He added, "I just need some rest and good food because I've been alone at sea for a long time."



According to the news station, Shacklock and Bella will soon be transported back to Mexico.

AFP