Instagram Threads now has one-fifth the weekly active user base of Twitter

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
High views
Instagram Threads now has one-fifth the weekly active user base of Twitter
Instagram Threads now has one-fifth the weekly active user base of Twitter

Instagram Threads’ launch has been an overnight success, topping 100 million users within days of its arrival. Now, new data indicates the app has already achieved one-fifth of the weekly active user base of Twitter worldwide and 86 times the weekly active user base of the largest Twitter rival in the U.S., Truth Social, which had a weekly active user base of 1 million as of last week.

The new insights, provided by app intelligence firm data.ai, follow another analysis of Threads’ early traction, which had demonstrated a slight dip in early usage. According to the app intelligence firm Sensor Tower late last week, Threads’ daily active users declined on Tuesday and Wednesday — down around 20% from Saturday. Time spent was also down by 50%, from 20 minutes to 10 minutes, the firm said, as reported by CNBC.
 
 
 
 
 
Wigs in opera... Very precise work story
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
