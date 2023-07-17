Wigs in opera... Very precise work story

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Wigs in opera... Very precise work story
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Wigs in opera... Very precise work story

In the workshop of the "Capitole" Theater in Toulouse, southwestern France, the skilled hands of artisans meticulously craft wigs in various styles, whether curly, wavy, or with any other desired look. This theater is one of the few national opera houses that create their own hairstyles for performances.

Thierry Logal, a 59-year-old worker in the workshop, explained to Agence France-Presse that "everything is prepared a year in advance." He further elaborated that the fashion designer selects the style, colors, and hairstyles, and sends the models to the workshop. The process of creating each wig takes four to five days, and sometimes even ten.

Logal explained that the number of "wigs" required for each opera performance depends on the number of individual musicians and singers in the chorus, which can reach up to eighty. Each wig is custom-made to fit each artist's measurements.

Inside the workshop, mannequin heads made of polystyrene display a collection of curly wigs for the opera "The Pearl Fishers" by Georges Bizet and long braided wigs for the opera "Boris Godunov" by Mussorgsky. These wigs are awaiting the upcoming season's performances, which will begin in the fall.

Around a large table, a group of approximately ten wig makers, mostly women, meticulously work under magnifying lamps to create wig covers for other wooden heads covered with delicate tulle hats.

Among these women is Tanya Kochovitch, 36 years old, who described the technique used, stating, "I thread a hook through the tulle, grab the hair, tie it with the hook, and then tighten it. This is how the entire process of implanting the wig is done."

The strands of hair, which are natural to achieve the best results compared to synthetic fibers, are prepped in metal combs, allowing the workers to extract them without tangling.

Vanessa Marchioni, 52 years old and in charge of managing the workshop, explained that the wig implantation must start from the root, not the tip, to ensure proper styling and prevent damage. She coordinates the importation of hair, mainly from Asia and Eastern Europe. The imported hair, which comes in various colors ranging from dark brown to light blond, is washed, cut, and sometimes dyed in different colors like blue, purple, red, and more.

Marchioni, who inherited the profession from her Italian grandfather, who migrated from Naples to Marseille, and her parents, who previously managed the workshop, added, "Depending on the length, the price per kilogram ranges from 2,300 to 3,000 euros (...) and one wig requires about a hundred grams."

Toulouse Opera House, along with its counterparts in Paris and Strasbourg, is one of the few theaters that still produce their own wigs. Other theaters rely on external craftsmen.

Thierry Logal mentioned that the workshop preserves all the wigs after the performances because "the wigs are resistant to mold and do not change over time."

He added, "We have a stock of around five thousand wig pieces that can be reused in new productions or adapted for other opera or ballet shows."

Yak hair is preferred for the large wigs used in eighteenth-century productions due to its thickness, which provides a fuller volume.

In the same workshop, located on the fourth floor of the "Capitole" Opera building, beards, mustaches, masks, and jewelry that adorn the hair, as well as the makeup for singers and dancers, are also designed.

Although the workshop artists remain behind the scenes, they are present in every performance, intervening backstage to fix a strand of hair here, adjust a ribbon there, or add a touch of lipstick to the performers.

From September 24th to the next exhibition titled "Opera Laboratory" will take place in Toulouse. It will showcase models from the workshop's works, as well as costumes and sets designed in other workshops affiliated with the "Capitole" Theater. Among the displayed items are the sparkling tiaras for the ballets "The Nutcracker" and "Giselle," as well as the wigs from the opera "Carnival" by Verdi, designed by Christian Lacroix.

Marie Bonabel, the exhibition curator, expressed, "This perfection is the result of hours and hours of work for scenes that only last a few minutes on stage. It is a true reflection of the essence of opera, as it is something transient, yet all the magic of the performance lies within it!"




AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Wigs

Opera

Precise

Work

Story

France

LBCI Next
Tesla announces first Cybertruck build ahead of Q2 earnings
Instagram Threads now has one-fifth the weekly active user base of Twitter
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:58

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:54

Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:19

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More