Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

The world of cryptocurrency has often been criticized for being exclusive, catering primarily to speculators and crypto-savvy individuals. Despite this, many advocates believe that the underlying decentralized technology has the potential to benefit society as a whole.

Gnosis, a well-regarded blockchain project in the developer community, is working to demonstrate the broader applicability of web3 by bridging the gap between self-custodial crypto wallets and traditional payment methods such as Visa. Its latest product, Gnosis Card, is a Visa card that allows users to spend their funds from self-custodial wallets anywhere the payment method is accepted.

While Gnosis Pay is launching at the major Ethereum community conference EthCC in Paris, the goal is to reach a wider audience beyond the crypto community, according to Dr. Friederike Ernst, Gnosis’s co-founder.
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Gnosis

Launches

Visa

Card

Spend

Self-Custody

Crypto

Europe

Soon

US

Hong Kong

LBCI Next
Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere
Tesla announces first Cybertruck build ahead of Q2 earnings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Crypto exchange Binance suspends US deposits after govt suit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?

LBCI
World News
2023-07-15

European Commission ignores Paris criticism over appointment of US expert

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:58

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:54

Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:19

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More