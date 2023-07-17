Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

The world of cryptocurrency has often been criticized for being exclusive, catering primarily to speculators and crypto-savvy individuals. Despite this, many advocates believe that the underlying decentralized technology has the potential to benefit society as a whole.



Gnosis, a well-regarded blockchain project in the developer community, is working to demonstrate the broader applicability of web3 by bridging the gap between self-custodial crypto wallets and traditional payment methods such as Visa. Its latest product, Gnosis Card, is a Visa card that allows users to spend their funds from self-custodial wallets anywhere the payment method is accepted.



While Gnosis Pay is launching at the major Ethereum community conference EthCC in Paris, the goal is to reach a wider audience beyond the crypto community, according to Dr. Friederike Ernst, Gnosis’s co-founder.

Read the full story at: