Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

2023-07-17 | 07:44
High views



Lebanese officials convened on Monday at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon headquarters to outline a roadmap for Lebanon's participation in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar. 

Various aspects, steps, and necessary measures were discussed to ensure the best conditions for the success of Lebanon's involvement in this global economic event. Emphasis was placed on maximizing Lebanon's benefits, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, food industries, and all areas closely related to the agricultural sector. 

An agreement was reached to launch a tender for the selection of a company to manage the Lebanese Pavilion at the Expo, and the winning company is expected to be awarded the contract within 15 days to allow sufficient time for necessary preparations before the exhibition begins in early October. 

Furthermore, it was decided to keep the meetings open to make appropriate decisions and take suitable measures to ensure the success of this participation and to keep up with various preparatory activities.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Agriculture

Roadmap

Expo 2023 Doha

Qatar

