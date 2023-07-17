Meta’s behavioral ads banned in Norway on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has been temporarily banned from running behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram in Norway — unless it obtains users’ consent to the processing.



The urgent order of provisional measures on Meta’s business, which has been made by Norway’s data protection authority, the Datatilsynet, applies for an initial three-month period.



It stipulates Meta may run other forms of targeted advertising, such as contextual targeting, i.e. which don’t rely on tracking and profilings users. Or it can continue to run behavioral advertising if it obtains users’ consent. However if Meta keeps on with its privacy-hostile ‘business as usual’ in the market — running behavioral ads without giving users a choice to deny its tracking and profiling — it will face fines of up to one million NOK (~$100k) per day.

Read the full story at: