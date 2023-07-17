Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Thunes, a Singapore and London-based fintech that has built a payments platform for businesses to send money to each other internationally by tapping into the growing network of mobile wallets and other alternatives to bank accounts, has closed its Series C round of funding to expand its business. The startup has raised $72 million, money that it will be using to continue adding more providers to its network, and to bring more customers onto its platform. We’ve confirmed that Thunes now has a valuation of over $900 million with this latest round.

Its platform has been on a fast growth curve since its last big funding round in 2021. Thunes currently has 3 billion mobile wallet accounts (compared to 720 million previously), plus another 4 billion bank accounts connected through its network of partners, which include the likes of M-Pesa in Kenya, WeChat across Asia, Uber, PayPal, MoneyGram, Remitly, and many more that are enabling their customers to make and take payments using Thunes’ rails. In all, Thunes currently covers some 300 payment methods across 80 currencies and allows payments out in 132 countries, with collections in 70 markets. And to date it’s processed more than $50 billion in transactions.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Thunes

Pocket

Valuation

Expand

Cross-Border

B2B

Payment

Platform

LBCI Next
Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-15

Limiting the game: BDL implements new rules for Sayrafa platform

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:58

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:54

Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:03

Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More