First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

2023-07-17 | 12:58
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

American car manufacturer Tesla announced on Saturday that the first version of its electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, has rolled off the production line at its massive factory in Texas, southern United States.

The company tweeted, "First production Cybertruck is complete. Cybertruck is in the Gigafactory Texas." They also shared an image showing the vehicle surrounded by dozens of individuals wearing yellow safety vests and helmets inside what appears to be a production facility, according to Agence France-Presse.
 

