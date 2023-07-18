News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
American pop star Taylor Swift has achieved a major milestone with her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," becoming the female artist with the most number-one albums on the Billboard chart, surpassing the previous record held by Barbara Streisand.
A total of 12 albums by the 33-year-old singer have now topped the Billboard chart, according to the organization's website.
Additionally, Swift has become the "first woman - and the first solo artist since August 1963" to have 11 of her albums simultaneously within the top 200 albums, according to Billboard.
The all-time record for both men and women is held by the late American star Prince, with 19 albums achieving this feat on May 14, 2016, shortly after his death on April 21, 2016.
Taylor Swift achieved this record thanks to the re-recorded version of her third album, "Speak Now," originally released in 2010.
In 2019, Swift publicly fought to regain ownership of her first six albums' master recordings after music industry mogul Scooter Braun acquired her former record company, Big Machine Label Group.
As part of her efforts, she re-recorded new versions of these works, starting with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," followed by "Red (Taylor's Version)." "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" became the third of her albums to be re-recorded, while the original version of the album remains present on the Billboard chart, currently ranking at number sixty-seven.
Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records. In October 2022, after the release of her album "Midnights," all of its songs debuted within the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
With "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" topping the Billboard 200 chart, Swift now has six albums within the top twenty, nine within the top forty, and ten among the top one hundred.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Taylor Swift
Break
Female
Record
Albums
Singer
Next
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-15
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
World News
2023-06-15
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Lebanon News
07:01
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
0
World News
2023-07-17
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
World News
2023-07-17
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
0
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
0
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
0
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More