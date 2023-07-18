Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums

2023-07-18
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums

American pop star Taylor Swift has achieved a major milestone with her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," becoming the female artist with the most number-one albums on the Billboard chart, surpassing the previous record held by Barbara Streisand.

A total of 12 albums by the 33-year-old singer have now topped the Billboard chart, according to the organization's website.

Additionally, Swift has become the "first woman - and the first solo artist since August 1963" to have 11 of her albums simultaneously within the top 200 albums, according to Billboard.

The all-time record for both men and women is held by the late American star Prince, with 19 albums achieving this feat on May 14, 2016, shortly after his death on April 21, 2016.

Taylor Swift achieved this record thanks to the re-recorded version of her third album, "Speak Now," originally released in 2010.

In 2019, Swift publicly fought to regain ownership of her first six albums' master recordings after music industry mogul Scooter Braun acquired her former record company, Big Machine Label Group.

As part of her efforts, she re-recorded new versions of these works, starting with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," followed by "Red (Taylor's Version)." "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" became the third of her albums to be re-recorded, while the original version of the album remains present on the Billboard chart, currently ranking at number sixty-seven.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records. In October 2022, after the release of her album "Midnights," all of its songs debuted within the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

With "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" topping the Billboard 200 chart, Swift now has six albums within the top twenty, nine within the top forty, and ten among the top one hundred.




AFP
 

