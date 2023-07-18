Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 03:39
High views
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
2min
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

Nestled in the picturesque Byblos District, the village of Aaqoura offers a captivating blend of untamed wilderness and cultivated charm. Located on a plateau at the base of a majestic mountain, Aaqoura boasts breathtaking views of apple terraces and steep valleys that seem to cascade endlessly across one of Lebanon's most significant estates. 

Adding to its allure, circular ponds dot the landscape, however, Aaqoura is not just a feast for the eyes but also a rich tapestry of architectural, natural, and cultural heritage.
 
One of the village's architectural gems is the Mar Boutros wa Boulos church, a testament to centuries of history. Carved into the rock, this remarkable church stands as a tribute to the enduring faith of its inhabitants. 

Perched atop a hill, the former convent of Saydet el-Habes offers panoramic views of the village and its surroundings, providing visitors a breathtaking glimpse into Aaqoura's scenic beauty.

Aaqoura's natural heritage is equally awe-inspiring. The Roueiss grotto, with its labyrinthine network of galleries, is considered one of Lebanon's largest caves, carved solely by the relentless force of water over time.

The valley and its irrigation ponds add another layer of intrigue, creating an unusual and captivating landscape that seems almost surreal. Water sources, including the Roueiss Spring, further enhance the village's natural allure.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Aaqoura offers an array of hiking opportunities. The Aaqoura-Afqa trail provides a day's adventure through lush greenery and breathtaking vistas. 

Another noteworthy route is the ancient Roman path, which stretches from Aaqoura to Yammouneh, inviting hikers to follow in the footsteps of ancient civilizations and soak in the region's rich historical tapestry.

In addition to its architectural and natural wonders, the village is renowned for its exquisite juicy apples, which have become synonymous with the region. The annual apple harvest brings the community together, showcasing the time-honored traditions and agricultural prowess that have shaped Aaqoura's identity.

Whether you seek architectural marvels, bask in the serenity of nature, embark on adventurous hikes, or immerse yourself in the local culture, Aaqoura offers a truly enchanting experience.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
