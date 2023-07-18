The new Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly may receive the American license this year

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The new Alzheimer&#39;s drug from Eli Lilly may receive the American license this year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
The new Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly may receive the American license this year

It is expected that a drug for Alzheimer's developed by the American pharmaceutical company "Eli Lilly" will be licensed in the United States this year, after the full results of a large-scale clinical trial were published on Monday.

The results confirmed the effectiveness of the drug donanemab in slowing down the progression of symptoms in patients, especially if they begin using it in the early stages.

However, some experts expressed caution about this drug, considering its benefits to be "modest" and that it causes serious side effects.

Last May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a similar drug for Alzheimer's called "lecanemab" (Leqembi), produced by the Japanese pharmaceutical group "Eisai" in collaboration with the American company "Biogen," with lecanemab being its active ingredient.

Eli Lilly reported that it expects a decision from U.S. health authorities "by the end of this year," and it is also preparing to submit license applications for the drug in other countries.

Like lecanemab, donanemab is administered intravenously and works by targeting and eliminating proteins in the brains of patients called "amyloid."

The clinical trial for Eli Lilly's drug was conducted in eight countries on more than 1,700 people aged between 60 and 85 who had not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease. The results were published on Monday in the scientific journal "JAMA."

For a subgroup of 1,200 people with low levels of a protein called tau, which indicates an early stage of the disease, the drug contributed to a 35% reduction in cognitive and functional decline (the ability to perform daily activities) over 18 months.

However, the study warned that the drug could lead to serious side effects, including brain swelling or bleeding. The drug is also suspected to have caused the deaths of three of the trial participants.

In a commentary article also published in "JAMA," some experts stated that "patients or physicians...would not question the modest benefits of this drug if it were 'low-risk, low-cost, and easy to use,'" but they noted that "none of these three characteristics" apply to it.

They emphasized that obtaining a clearer picture of the balance between the benefits of this drug and its risks requires gathering more data, including beyond the 18-month mark.

They also criticized the low percentage of people of color included in the trial, despite being more affected by the disease.

Susan Kohlhaas from the organization "Alzheimer's Research UK" stated that the "first generation" of these drugs "is not perfect," but it is a significant step in the right direction.

Professor Giles Hardingham, a pharmacology professor at the University of Edinburgh, said that it represents an important achievement that paves the way for several future treatments.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Eli Lilly

Alzheimer's

Drug

Receive

American

License

FDA

Approval

LBCI Next
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

US authorities expand approval for new drug that slows deterioration in Alzheimer's patients

LBCI
Sports News
09:38

Leeds United announce approval of acquisition by US group

LBCI
World News
06:56

An American citizen crossed into North Korea during a border tour: United Nations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:46

Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:41

TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:36

The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:28

VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More