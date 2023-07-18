US intends to launch certification to ensure safety of smart accessories

On Tuesday, the White House announced a proposal for the creation of a "Cyber Trust Mark," an instrument that would demonstrate that internet-connected devices comply with US cybersecurity standards.



An increasing number of technologies, ranging from child-monitoring devices to fitness trackers and home security cameras, fall within the scope of the "Internet of Things" (IoT), which US officials warn could pose an escalating cybersecurity threat.



Under the new program, companies will be allowed to display labels on their products indicating that they meet certain cybersecurity standards, such as requiring strong passwords and regularly updating software, according to US officials in a press briefing.



Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology at the White House, stated, "We now routinely rely on the internet and devices supporting Bluetooth technology to perform critical tasks, from adjusting our thermostats to securing our homes when we are away."



She warned that "products lacking sufficient security standards could allow attackers to gain a foothold in American homes and offices, granting them the ability to steal data and cause disruptions."



The program is expected to be operational under the supervision of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by next year, following a period designated for public comments.



US officials, in the press briefing, stated that companies such as Amazon, Google, LG Electronics, and Samsung are among the participants in the program, without mentioning other major groups, notably Apple.



Cybersecurity firm "SonicWall" reported that the volume of malware targeting devices within the IoT "increased significantly" in 2022, with attacks predominantly concentrated in North America.

AFP