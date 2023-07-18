News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US intends to launch certification to ensure safety of smart accessories
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US intends to launch certification to ensure safety of smart accessories
On Tuesday, the White House announced a proposal for the creation of a "Cyber Trust Mark," an instrument that would demonstrate that internet-connected devices comply with US cybersecurity standards.
An increasing number of technologies, ranging from child-monitoring devices to fitness trackers and home security cameras, fall within the scope of the "Internet of Things" (IoT), which US officials warn could pose an escalating cybersecurity threat.
Under the new program, companies will be allowed to display labels on their products indicating that they meet certain cybersecurity standards, such as requiring strong passwords and regularly updating software, according to US officials in a press briefing.
Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology at the White House, stated, "We now routinely rely on the internet and devices supporting Bluetooth technology to perform critical tasks, from adjusting our thermostats to securing our homes when we are away."
She warned that "products lacking sufficient security standards could allow attackers to gain a foothold in American homes and offices, granting them the ability to steal data and cause disruptions."
The program is expected to be operational under the supervision of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by next year, following a period designated for public comments.
US officials, in the press briefing, stated that companies such as Amazon, Google, LG Electronics, and Samsung are among the participants in the program, without mentioning other major groups, notably Apple.
Cybersecurity firm "SonicWall" reported that the volume of malware targeting devices within the IoT "increased significantly" in 2022, with attacks predominantly concentrated in North America.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Cyber
Trust
Mark
US
Intends
Launch
Certification
Ensure
Safety
Smart
Accessories
Next
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong
0
World News
2023-07-14
The Kremlin announces that it intends to grant legal status to private military companies in Russia
World News
2023-07-14
The Kremlin announces that it intends to grant legal status to private military companies in Russia
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Elon Musk launches a new company specializing in artificial intelligence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
0
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
0
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
0
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More