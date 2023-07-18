News
UK’s approach to AI safety lacks credibility
In recent weeks, the UK government has been trying to cultivate an image of itself as an international mover and shaker in the nascent field of AI safety — dropping a flashy announcement of an upcoming summit on the topic last month, along with a pledge to spend £100 million on a foundational model task force that will do “cutting-edge” AI safety research, as it tells it.
Yet the self-same government, led by UK prime minister and Silicon Valley superfan Rishi Sunak, has eschewed the need to pass new domestic legislation to regulate applications of AI — a stance its own policy paper on the topic brands “pro-innovation.”
It is also in the midst of passing a deregulatory reform of the national data protection framework that risks working against AI safety.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/17/ada-lovelace-institute-report-on-uk-regulating-ai/
