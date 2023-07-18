Tesla lets owners recharge with solar

Tesla’s latest move is a new feature for folks who’ve seriously bought into its ecosystem.



Tesla drivers with home solar and a Powerwall charger now have an in-app option to exclusively charge up their vehicle via excess solar energy.



The automaker started rolling out the setting in May, under a rather idyllic name: Drive on Sunshine. The setting is now more straightforwardly dubbed “Charge on Solar; it’s available to folks in the US and Canada with newer Teslas (2021 and on).

