Tesla directors pay $735M to settle claims they overpaid themselves

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tesla directors pay $735M to settle claims they overpaid themselves
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Tesla directors pay $735M to settle claims they overpaid themselves

Tesla’s directors will return $735 million to the company to settle claims from shareholders that they excessively overpaid themselves, according to a Monday court filing.

The settlement concludes a 2020 lawsuit from a retirement fund that holds Tesla stock. The Police and Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit had criticized stock options granted to Tesla directors — including CEO Elon Musk, his brother Kimbal Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison — starting in June 2017.

Musk is also separately under scrutiny for his own $56 billion compensation package, which is facing its own lawsuit that went to trial last year. Shareholder Richard Tornetta filed suit against Tesla in 2019 to rescind Musk’s 2018 pay deal. Tornetta claims the package is “the largest compensation grant in human history” and it is unjustly paid to Musk — whom he called a “part-time CEO” — without demanding that the executive focus entirely on Tesla.
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Tesla

Directors

Pay

Millions

Settle

Claim

Overpaid

LBCI Next
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:09

Tesla lets owners recharge with solar

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Tesla announces first Cybertruck build ahead of Q2 earnings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:46

Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:41

TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:36

The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:28

VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More