Bluesky is under fire for allowing usernames with racial slurs

Bluesky’s moderation woes continue as users threaten to leave the site in protest of its failure to flag slurs in account usernames.



Many users — particularly Black users — are frustrated that Bluesky hasn’t apologized for allowing racial slurs to slip through its moderation tools even though they violate the platform’s community guidelines. It’s the latest miss for the company, which has been under backlash for being slow to crack down on hate speech and threats against marginalized communities.



The platform is also under fire for removing numerous racist, ableist and transphobic slurs from its list of flagged words in a contentious update last week.

Read the full story at: