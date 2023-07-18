Glassdoor is introducing Blind-like anonymous community features to fuel user growth

Glassdoor, the platform known for anonymous salary and workplace reviews, is now introducing Blind-like community features for anonymous posting to fuel user growth. The company is leveraging its Fishbowl acquisition made in 2021 to port over features like interest bowls (interest-based communities) and company bowls. Glassdoor is also refreshing its branding with this launch.



The company is taking that step to bump up its active user base of 55 million — which stayed at the same level for nearly two years.



Glassdoor is introducing the communities feature — where users can post anonymously — to facilitate conversation based on interests, roles, and industry verticals. Users can choose to reveal part of their identity like job title and the organization they are working for while posting. The company has been testing these functions with a select set of users over the month. Now, it is rolling it out to all Glassdoor users across the web and mobile apps.

