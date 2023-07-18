News
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
It looks like Twitter isn’t the only one having to turn to rate limits — or limits on how many posts users can view. In an amusing turn of events, Twitter’s latest rival, Instagram Threads, announced that it, too, has to tighten up on rate limits due to spam attacks. Laughed Twitter owner Elon Musk in a reply to a screenshot of the announcement posted on Twitter, “Lmaooo Copy 🐈 [cat].”
As you may recall, Twitter earlier this month had to enforce new limits on how many tweets users could read as the service suffered an extended outage. Explained Musk at the time, Twitter was facing “extreme levels of data scraping” from hundreds of organizations and other “system manipulation.” As a result, Twitter chose to curb the problem by initially allowing Verified users (paying subscribers) to peruse a maximum of 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users could only view 600. After some backlash from users, Musk later increased the limits to 10,000 for Verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new, unverified accounts.
Over the weekend, Musk said he would increase the rate limit again for Verified users by 50%, which implies they would now be able to see 15,000 posts.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/17/the-spam-bots-have-now-found-threads-as-company-announces-its-own-rate-limits/
Variety and Tech
Spam
Bots
Found
Threads
Meta
Facebook
App
Twitter
Rival
Company
Announces
Rate
Limits
