The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

It looks like Twitter isn’t the only one having to turn to rate limits — or limits on how many posts users can view. In an amusing turn of events, Twitter’s latest rival, Instagram Threads, announced that it, too, has to tighten up on rate limits due to spam attacks. Laughed Twitter owner Elon Musk in a reply to a screenshot of the announcement posted on Twitter, “Lmaooo Copy 🐈 [cat].”
 
As you may recall, Twitter earlier this month had to enforce new limits on how many tweets users could read as the service suffered an extended outage. Explained Musk at the time, Twitter was facing “extreme levels of data scraping” from hundreds of organizations and other “system manipulation.” As a result, Twitter chose to curb the problem by initially allowing Verified users (paying subscribers) to peruse a maximum of 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users could only view 600. After some backlash from users, Musk later increased the limits to 10,000 for Verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new, unverified accounts.

Over the weekend, Musk said he would increase the rate limit again for Verified users by 50%, which implies they would now be able to see 15,000 posts.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Spam

Bots

Found

Threads

Meta

Facebook

App

Twitter

Rival

Company

Announces

Rate

Limits

LBCI Next
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:46

Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:41

TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:28

VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:25

Glassdoor is introducing Blind-like anonymous community features to fuel user growth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More