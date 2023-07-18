TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

TikTok is launching a new program that is designed to identify the next wave of rising artists in the music industry, the company announced on Tuesday. The new program, called Elevate, is meant to help musicians create a lifelong career in the music industry, beyond being a one-hit wonder.



The company did not go into detail about how it selected its batch of artists for the program, but noted that it looked at “signed and unsigned talent, to build a roster of artists that span across the globe and many genres of music.”



Through Elevate, TikTok is working with rising artists to provide them with resources both in its app and in the real world, including early access to new features, content amplification and support from TikTok’s official social handles.

