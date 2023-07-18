Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

The smartphone market has been in decline for the last few quarters, and that’s not surprising given global economic condition. A pair of reports from analytics firms Counterpoint and Canalys suggests that the trend is continuing, even though there are signs of recovery in the future. The reports note that buyers are still looking for cheaper options, either through the refurbished market or companies offering discounts for their older models to clear stocks.

The smartphone market has registered a decline for the eighth straight quarter with an 8% year-on-year dip, according to a report by analytics firm Counterpoint. Canalys’ report suggests that the dip for Q2 2023 was 11% with a streak of six quarters of negative growth.

Samsung led the pack because of strong sales of its mid-range Galaxy A series. While Apple held the second spot, the iPhone maker had the biggest Q2 market share ever, according to Counterpoint. China-based incumbents Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo took third, fourth, and fifth spots. Both Canalys and Counterpoint reports noted almost similar market shares for these phone makers.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Smartphone

Shipment

Continue

Decline

Secondhand

Premium

Markets

Thrive

LBCI Next
Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Congress prepares to continue throwing money at NASA’s Space Launch System

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

After a worrying decline in 2022, consumer spending on apps returns to record growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Investigation continues: Judge Abou Samra interrogates BDL Governor Salameh, others to be questioned

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:41

TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:36

The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:28

VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:25

Glassdoor is introducing Blind-like anonymous community features to fuel user growth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More