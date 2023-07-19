News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
Variety and Tech
2023-07-19 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
Samsung’s never been great with a secret. At some point the company leaned into the unceasing deluge of leaks by teasing out its big products ahead of launch. Since then, blog posts by mobile head TM Roh have become a tradition.
The latest Unpacked event is a week away, set for the company’s backyard of Seoul for the first time ever. Given the hardware giant’s well established six-month flagship release schedule, it’s always been a safe bet that the Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 are in the offing.
The executive confirmed as much in tonight’s post, writing, “Take, for instance, the act of folding and unfolding a smartphone. It seems simple. However, that simplicity users feel is only achieved through a rigorous focus on what is most essential and intuitive. The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/18/samsung-teases-latest-foldables-ahead-of-unpacked/
Variety and Tech
Samsung
Teases
Latest
Foldable
Ahead
Unpacked
Sex abuse scandal rocks McDonald's chain in Britain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Tesla announces first Cybertruck build ahead of Q2 earnings
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Tesla announces first Cybertruck build ahead of Q2 earnings
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Former Minister Choucair meets Qatari Ambassador and discusses latest developments
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Former Minister Choucair meets Qatari Ambassador and discusses latest developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:47
Sex abuse scandal rocks McDonald's chain in Britain
Variety and Tech
05:47
Sex abuse scandal rocks McDonald's chain in Britain
0
Variety and Tech
05:15
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models
Variety and Tech
05:15
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models
0
Variety and Tech
03:54
Fossilized discovery in China of a mammal attacking a dinosaur
Variety and Tech
03:54
Fossilized discovery in China of a mammal attacking a dinosaur
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
4
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
5
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
6
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
7
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More