Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked

Samsung’s never been great with a secret. At some point the company leaned into the unceasing deluge of leaks by teasing out its big products ahead of launch. Since then, blog posts by mobile head TM Roh have become a tradition.



The latest Unpacked event is a week away, set for the company’s backyard of Seoul for the first time ever. Given the hardware giant’s well established six-month flagship release schedule, it’s always been a safe bet that the Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 are in the offing.



The executive confirmed as much in tonight’s post, writing, “Take, for instance, the act of folding and unfolding a smartphone. It seems simple. However, that simplicity users feel is only achieved through a rigorous focus on what is most essential and intuitive. The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design.”

