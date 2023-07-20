Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness

2023-07-20 | 05:12
Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness
Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness

A wide search operation for a possible wild animal, believed to be a lioness, has begun in southern Berlin on Thursday, according to authorities who have requested residents in the affected area to stay indoors.

Berlin police stated in a Twitter post that "the wild animal could be a lioness." The initial warning issued during the night concerned areas in the southwest of the German capital. However, the scope has been expanded to several other suburbs of Berlin.

The Brandenburg police, in a Twitter post around 07:30 local time (05:30 GMT), reported, "The escaped wild animal has not yet been found!" They added, "We ask you to stay in your homes."

Police noted that it was witnesses who alerted them to the presence of the wild animal.

Daniel Keip, spokesperson for the Brandenburg police, told radio station "RBB," "Around midnight, we received a strange report that two passersby had seen one animal chasing another."

Keip explained that "one of the animals was a wild boar, while the other appeared to be a lioness." He mentioned that "the two men also filmed video footage using their mobile phones, and experienced police officers confirmed that it was likely a lioness."

The search area, where helicopters have been reported to be hovering, includes the towns of Kleinmachnow and Teltow, as reported by the media.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

