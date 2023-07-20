TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library

2023-07-20 | 06:20
TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library
TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library

TikTok has finally launched an ads transparency library — starting with data on ads and other commercial content running in Europe but with plans to expand that.

Also today it’s announced expanded access to its research API to Europe.

Both moves look intended to help the company comply with incoming requirements under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Back in April, the video-sharing social network was confirmed as one of 19 so-called very large online platforms (VLOPs) under the DSA — a designation which brings a suite of additional compliance requirements related to algorithmic transparency and accountability.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/20/tiktok-ads-transparency/
 

Variety and Tech

TikTok

Ads

Transparency

Data

Commercial

Content

Europe

